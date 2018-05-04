

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production growth improved in March after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



Industrial production advanced 7.3 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 5.3 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 5.1 percent gain for the month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.2 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.7 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that orders for industry declined 1.9 percent yearly in March, reversing a 0.7 percent increase in February. It was the first decrease in nine months.



Month-on-month, orders slipped 1.7 percent in March after remaining flat in the preceding month.



