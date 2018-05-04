

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $594 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $291 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $3.09 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $741 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.96 vs. $2.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



