

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



Change to Director Information



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc announces the appointment of Michael Liston as non-executive chairman of JTC plc with effect from 14 March 2018.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



