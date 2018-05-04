

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $165 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $192 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $3.16 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $241 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



