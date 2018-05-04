

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $53.3 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $638.5 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.7 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $3.02 billion from $3.27 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163.7 Mln. vs. $163.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX