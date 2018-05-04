

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) on Friday raised its earnings outlook for the full-year 2018 by $0.02 to a range of $4.06 to $4.20 per share, as operational upsides are offset by impacts from updated foreign exchange rate outlook.



However, the company continues to expect 2018 revenue guidance in the range of $2.205 billion to $2.245 billion, reflecting reported growth of 12 to 14 percent, but raised 2018 organic revenue growth guidance by 1 percent to 10.5 to 12.5 percent, which is offset by change in foreign exchange rate outlook.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share on revenue growth of 12.9 percent to $2.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2018, the company also projects capital spending of about $140 million.



