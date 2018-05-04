

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) raised the mid-point of its previously announced 2018 full-year adjusted EPS guidance by five cents to $3.05 which represents an 18 percent increase compared to the prior year. The updated adjusted EPS guidance range is $2.95 to $3.15.



First-quarter adjusted EPS increased 20 percent to $0.77. On a GAAP basis, the company delivered revenue of $689 million, reflecting a 10 percent increase over the prior year, which included a 7 percent benefit from foreign exchange. Organic revenue increased 2 percent driven by strength in emerging markets and transportation.



