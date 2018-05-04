

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $101.2 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $46.0 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $68.8 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $689.3 million from $625.8 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $68.8 Mln. vs. $57.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $689.3 Mln vs. $625.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX