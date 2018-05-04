

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



4 May 2018



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2018 were carried on a show of hands.



Proxy votes were received in respect of 5,128,318 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.1% of the issued share capital as at 1 May 2018.



The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:



Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 4,277,571 86.27 670,773 13.52 10,275 0.21 161,797 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 4,292,721 86.53 668,337 13.47 0 0 159,358 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 4,015,138 82.89 680,731 14.06 147,856 3.05 284,593 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 4,168,909 84.96 686,155 13.99 51,701 1.05 221,553 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 4,120,334 83.94 700,193 14.27 87,878 1.79 219,913 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 4,216,296 85.13 727,792 14.69 8,730 0.18 175,500 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 4,073,517 82.82 718,212 14.60 126,770 2.58 209,819 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 4,123,926 84.98 718,212 14.80 10,784 0.22 275,396 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 3,950,424 83.29 723,762 15.26 68,997 1.45 385,135 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 4,237,155 85.31 729,895 14.69 0 0 159,358 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact:



Suzanna Waterhouse



Company Secretary 020 3142 4957



