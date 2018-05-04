Electronic banking and payments firm FairFX Group has successfully migrated its international business into the City Forex platform just 10 weeks after acquiring the business in late February. The migration of the business means that customers now have access to a seven-year history of their transactions and they can trade their foreign exchange through the platform if they wish to do so. According to the AIM-listed company, the platform's processing of foreign exchange trades and settlements ...

