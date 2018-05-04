AIM-quoted power development company Ncondezi has raised £950,000 before expenses to strengthen its balance sheet as it moves to wrap up a binding joint development agreement over its integrated 300-megawatt power and coal mine project in Mozambique. Ncondezi's conditional placing of 15,200,000 ordinary shares at 6.25p, arranged by broker Novum Securities, was at a discount of roughly 16% to the firm's closing price of 7.45p on Thursday, with admission of the shares expected to take place ...

