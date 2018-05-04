InterContinental Hotels Group increased revenue per available room 3.5% in the first quarter and had its best start to the year for new hotel signings in over a decade. The FTSE 100 group had roughly 800,000 rooms in 5,367 hotels at the end of March, up 4.3% on where it was a year ago and up 2.6% from the end of December. A net 2,000 rooms were opened, as around 8,000 rooms from 53 hotels were opened in the quarter, including a surge in Greater China, while 6,000 rooms were removed from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...