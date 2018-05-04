BGEO Group's real estate subsidiary, m2 Real Estate, has acquired an under-construction hotel in Gudauri for a total cash consideration of $7.2m including VAT, it announced on Friday. The FTSE 250 firm said the Gudauri Hotel was expected to add at least 134 rooms to m2's portfolio, and was conveniently located on the slope with ski-in and ski-out facilities in the ski resort. It said the skeleton of the building was already finished, and remaining construction works would be carried out by m2's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...