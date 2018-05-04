Eurozone business growth eased in April, according to final data released on Friday. IHS Markit's final eurozone composite output index - which measures both the services and manufacturing sectors - slipped to 55.1 from 55.2 in March, coming in below the unchanged flash estimate. Still, the headline index has signalled expansion in each of the past 58 months and remains above its average for that sequence of 54.0. Meanwhile, the services index declined to 54.7 in April from 54.9 the month before ...

