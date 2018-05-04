

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $261.16 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $213.28 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $3.05 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $261.16 Mln. vs. $213.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX