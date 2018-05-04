Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-04 / 13:05 *Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published * *Wiesloch, May 4, 2018 -* MLP will hold its regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2017 at the Palatin Congress Centre in Wiesloch on June 14, 2018. As of today, all documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are accessible on the internet at http://www.mlp-agm.com. The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items: * Use of unappropriated profit as per December 31, 2017 * Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2017 * Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2017 * Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2018 * Remuneration of the first Supervisory Board at MLP SE * New elections to the Supervisory Board * Cancellation of authorised capital and the creation of new authorised capital * Approval of a control agreement with MLP Finanzberatung SE As already announced, company founder Manfred Lautenschläger has decided not to run for election to the Supervisory Board again. However, his son Matthias Lautenschläger will stand for election and thereby reaffirm the continuous commitment of the MLP founding family into the next generation. The CVs of all candidates are published on the website. *About MLP:* The MLP Group is the partner for all financial matters - for private clients, as well as companies and institutional investors. With our four brands, each of which enjoys a leading position in their respective markets, we offer a broad range of services: * MLP: The dialogue partner for all financial matters * FERI: The investment expert for institutional investors and high net-worth individuals * DOMCURA: The underwriting agency focusing on private and commercial non-life insurance products * TPC: The specialist in occupational pension provision management for companies The views and expectations of our clients always represent the starting point in each of these fields. Building on this, we then present our clients with suitable options in a comprehensible way so that they can make the right financial decisions themselves. In advising and supporting our clients, we examine the offers of all relevant product providers in the market. Our product ratings are based on scientifically substantiated market and product analyses. Manfred Lautenschläger and Eicke Marschollek founded MLP in 1971. More than 1,900 self-employed client consultants and just under 1,700 employees work at MLP. End of Media Release Issuer: MLP SE Key word(s): Finance 2018-05-04 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: MLP SE Alte Heerstraße 40 69168 Wiesloch Germany Phone: +49 (0)6222-308-8320 Fax: +49 (0)6222-308-1131 E-mail: investorrelations@mlp.de Internet: www.mlp-se.de ISIN: DE0006569908 WKN: 656990 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 682569 2018-05-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2018 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)