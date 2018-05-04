

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth held steady in March after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, advanced 5.0 percent year-over-year in March, the same rate of increase as in February. Sales have been rising since August 2016.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 7.8 percent annually in March and those of automotive fuel rose by 6.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.9 percent at the end of the first quarter.



