

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB7.56 billion, or RMB2.88 per share. This compares with RMB10.65 billion, or RMB4.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB14.10 billion or RMB5.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.5% to RMB61.93 billion from RMB38.58 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB14.10 Bln. vs. RMB10.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB5.73 vs. RMB4.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB61.93 Bln vs. RMB38.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX