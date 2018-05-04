

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $846 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $932 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Celgene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $3.54 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q1): $3.54 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.45 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 Bln



