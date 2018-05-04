

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $65.27 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $57.48 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138.37 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $177.59 million from $168.74 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $138.37 Mln. vs. $134.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $177.59 Mln vs. $168.74 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.50



