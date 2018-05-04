Are Pot Stocks a Good Long-Term Investment?When it comes to identifying the best marijuana stocks, I've always held to the belief that long-term investments are the way to go.While there is a vast potential to make strong gains in shorter-term plays, I believe that the safest and surest bet in the marijuana stock market is the long game.Before we delve into the specifics, I'd like to lay out what I believe separates a long-term marijuana stock play from a short-term one.For me, the best long-term marijuana stocks are those that take an international approach.You see, the reason for the correction in the legal marijuana industry that we've experienced in 2018.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...