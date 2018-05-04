IAG's quiet plans to swallow all of Norwegian Air Shuttle were unwrapped on Friday, as the nascent Scandinavian low-cost carrier revealed it has already rejected two bids from the British Airways owner. The FTSE 100 airline group, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, bought a 4.6% stake in Norwegian in April, reportedly with a view to begin takeover discussions. Norwegian flies a relatively minor short-haul network in Europe, but has made most of its recent business in transatlantic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...