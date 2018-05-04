Markets in Asia finished Friday's session in the red, as investors kept watch on the second day of trade negotiations between the US and China in Beijing. In Japan, markets were closed for a second day on Friday, giving traders the opportunity to enjoy a four-day weekend, as the yen strengthened 0.18% on the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.99. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.32% at 3,091.03, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.21% to 1,789.07. South ...

