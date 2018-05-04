Trade representatives in Beijing have hit a wall after the US delegation presented a large list of demands to President Xi Jinping's representatives. As part of a wide-ranging document delivered overnight, the US requested that the Chinese reduce their trade surplus by at least $200bn by the year 2020. Among the many other demand, the US called for China to lower import tariffs, stop cyber hacking and even to give up the claim of being an open market economy. But on Friday it was reported by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...