Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise digital asset management (DAM) software, announce today that it has founded the Digital Asset Supply Chain Consortium (the "Consortium") along with Daydream, Assetbank, Brandworkz, GSPANN, MerlinOne and Picturepark. The Consortium will conduct research on creating a distributed digital asset services supply chain based on blockchain technology, that will establish interoperability standards across service providers, transforming the DAM industry and the future of enterprise content distribution.





MediaValet helps found Industry Supply Chain Consortium; Focused on leveraging blockchain technology



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/34460_a1525390411822_41.jpg

Launched at the Henry Stewart NY 2018 Conference, the Consortium is a forum for digital asset management industry professionals, including vendors, end users and consultants, to discuss, research and implement standards for improving the efficiency of digital asset supply chains.

"Launching a DAM supply chain industry consortium is a significant first step in leveraging digital asset supply chain concepts and blockchain technologies to solve the interoperability and protocol standardization challenges that have held back the DAM industry to date," commented Ralph Windsor, Project Director of Daydream.

The Consortium's vision for the DAM industry is to create a decentralized digital asset supply chain for content related digital asset services that can be delivered using Blockchain and other Distributed Ledger technologies. By enabling an infrastructure that does not depend on trust between third parties, the Consortium aims to enhance the depth and sophistication of content digital asset services to kickstart new innovation within the DAM industry.

"Blockchain and Distributed Ledger technology has the potential to revolutionize the thirty year old digital asset management industry", said David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Creating the Digital Asset Supply Chain Consortium was a critical first step that we couldn't ignore as it complements and aligns with our own Blockchain initiative and long-term strategy. We're committed to innovation and disruption that drives positive change in the DAM industry as we feel it's an essential part of our mission to address the DAM needs of individuals and organizations both today and in the future."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 50 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

David MacLaren, CEO | david.maclaren@mediavalet.com | (604) 688-2321

Rob Chase, Executive Chairman and CFO | rob.chase@mediavalet.com | (604) 688-2321

Press Relations

Babak Pedram | babak.pedram@mediavalet.com | (416) 644-5081

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."