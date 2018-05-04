

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $357 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.1% to $2.24 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $357 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX