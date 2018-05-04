

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced its board has appointed Andrew Bonfield as chief financial officer effective September 1, 2018. Bonfield will succeed Brad Halverson, whose retirement became effective May 4, 2018. Effective immediately, the board has appointed Finance Services Division Vice President Joe Creed as interim CFO, a role he will assume in addition to his vice president duties.



Bonfield most recently served as Group CFO and board member of National Grid plc. Prior to eight years at National Grid, he was CFO at Cadbury plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX