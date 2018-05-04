

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group (ICON) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $32.72 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $4.40 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Iconix Brand Group reported adjusted earnings of $5.69 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $48.55 million from $58.72 million last year.



Iconix Brand Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.69 Mln. vs. $12.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q1): $48.55 Mln vs. $58.72 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $190 - $220 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX