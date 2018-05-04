The "Europe Acetic Acid Market Segmented by Application, End-User Industry, and Geography Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe acetic acid is expected to register a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Vinyl Acetate Monomers (VAM) dominated the market by application in 2017 with nearly 34% share in the market, while Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, 2018-2023.

By application, VAM dominated the acetic acid market with a market share of more than 35%, followed by PTA at 22.52% in 2017. The demand for acetic acid from VAM's has been at a steady rise owing to the rising demand from Germany Spain and Russia.

In Europe, Germany has the highest share in the market, accounting for nearly 29% of the total market share in 2017. VAM is the key raw material in the manufacturing of water-based adhesives, which account for a significant share of the adhesive and sealants market. Germany is also expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand from Germany is expected to boost the demand for acetic acid over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

BP Plc

Celanese

Deicil

DowDuPont

Showa Denko

Eastman Chemical Company

GNFC Ltd.

Lyondell Basell

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Disclaimer

