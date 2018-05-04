Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous report on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia, providing an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia is an integral part of Technavio's data center portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the data center market, offering detailed insights into the different regions and top industry segments impacting this sector. Some of the topics include white-box server, ethernet switch and router, data center rack PDU, and data center construction.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia projected that due to the increasing incidences of power scarcity, several countries in Southeast Asia are developing data centers with the latest infrastructure that offer maximum infrastructure availability and support uninterrupted business operations. There is a high demand for efficient cooling solutions, which can provide adequate cooling at reduced costs while ensuring minimal power consumption. Free cooling technology is one of the latest technologies gaining traction in the region as it uses external air to cool data centers and aids in reducing power consumption.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The adoption of containerized data center models has increased in Southeast Asia because of their suitability for business operations of SMEs. These models are cost-effective and consume less power compared with traditional facilities. They comprise IT equipment including servers, air conditioning units, and uninterruptible power supply systems. The growing implementation of modular data center models in new data center facilities will boost the market's growth in the coming years."

Technavio's new report on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

