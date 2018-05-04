Lonza gibt Ergebnisse der Generalversammlung 2018 bekannt - Alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats wurden angenommen

• 308 Aktionäre haben an der Versammlung teilgenommen, was 49.96% des Aktienkapitals entspricht

• Die Aktionäre wählten alle Mitglieder des derzeitigen Verwaltungsrats wieder, mit Ausnahme von Rolf Soiron und Jean-Daniel Gerber, die sich nicht zur Wiederwahl stellten, und bestätigten die Neuwahl von Angelica Kohlmann und Olivier Verscheure

• Albert M. Baehny wurde zum Verwaltungsratspräsidenten gewählt

• Ab 11. Mai 2018 wird eine Dividende von CHF 2.75 pro Aktie ausgeschüttet

Basel, Schweiz, 4. Mai 2018 -An der heutigen Generalversammlung der Lonza Group AG unter der Leitung des Verwaltungsratsvorsitzenden Rolf Soiron nahmen 308 Aktionäre teil. Somit waren 49.96% des Aktienkapitals vertreten.

Die Verwaltungsratsmitglieder (Patrick Aebischer, Werner Bauer, Albert M. Baehny, Christoph Mäder, Barbara Richmond, Margot Scheltema, Jürgen Steinemann und Antonio Trius), die sich zur Wiederwahl stellten, wurden alle für ein weiteres Jahr in ihrem Amt bestätigt. Rolf Soiron und Jean-Daniel Gerber stellten sich nicht zur Wiederwahl.

Die Generalversammlung wählte Albert M. Baehny für eine Amtsdauer von einem Jahr als Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats. Zudem wählten die Aktionäre Angelica Kohlmann und Olivier Verscheure als neue Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats sowie Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder und Jürgen Steinemann als die drei amtierenden Mitglieder des Nominations- und Vergütungsausschusses.

Die Aktionäre unterstützten auch die übrigen Anträge des Verwaltungsrats, unter anderem den Vergütungsbericht und die verbindliche Abstimmung über die Vergütung des Verwaltungsrats und der Geschäftsleitung.

Die Ausschüttung der Dividende von CHF 2.75 je Aktie, die vom Verwaltungsrat vorgeschlagen und von den Aktionären angenommen wurde, erfolgt ab dem 11. Mai 2018.

Weitere Informationen entnehmen Sie bitte dem Kurzprotokoll der Generalversammlung von Lonza unter dem folgenden Link (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/investor-relations/investor-information/annual-general-meeting.aspx).

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. As an integrated solutions provider, Lonza is boosting its value creation along and beyond the healthcare continuum with a strong focus on patient healthcare, consumer preventive healthcare and consumer's healthy environment.

Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life. With the recent Capsugel acquisition, Lonza now offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries.

Benefiting from its regulatory expertise, Lonza is able to transfer its know-how from pharma to hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods all the way to coatings and composites and the preservation and protection of agricultural goods and other natural resources.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 14,500 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.3 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lonza.com&d=DwMFAw&c=qQy84HidZKks1AzH1tNzCKFxsPy43_OhvfM1avj4FME&r=SNaTECIuD9tOlQUW74Q-UT3xhRFOeyBjJ1YgJdLkpa8&m=KwEYyycEwSWc8hv3BbIqkok5RFTlcrFDAimWkA_RH_4&s=Gfoym-CxuWLpDMU9x3X7Y0Nwtwutk8OMCAINl0lzUyY&e=).

