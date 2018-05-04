Lonza Announces Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting - All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Accepted

308 shareholders attended, representing 49.96% of the share capital

Shareholders re-elected all existing members of the Board of Directors except for Rolf Soiron and Jean-Daniel Gerber, who did not stand for re-election, and approved the new elections of Angelica Kohlmann and Olivier Verscheure

Albert M. Baehny was elected as Board Chairperson

A dividend of CHF 2.75 per share will be paid out as from 11 May 2018

Basel, Switzerland, 4 May 2018 -Today's Annual General Meeting of Lonza Group Ltd, led by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Rolf Soiron, was attended by 308 shareholders. They represented 49.96% of the share capital.

The Board members standing for re-election (Patrick Aebischer, Werner Bauer, Albert M. Baehny, Christoph Mäder, Barbara Richmond, Margot Scheltema, Jürgen Steinemann and Antonio Trius) were all elected for a further term in office of one year. Rolf Soiron and Jean-Daniel Gerber did not stand for re-election.

The Annual General Meeting elected Albert M. Baehny as Chairperson of the Board of Directors for a term in office of one year. The shareholders also elected Angelica Kohlmann and Olivier Verscheure as new members of the Board; and Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and Jürgen Steinemann as the three acting members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including among others the remuneration report and the binding votes on the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

A dividend of CHF 2.75 per share, as proposed by the Board of Directors and accepted by the shareholders, will be paid out from 11 May 2018.

For further information, please see the short-form minutes of the Lonza Annual General Meeting 2018 under the following link (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/investor-relations/investor-information/annual-general-meeting.aspx).

