

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Labor Department's jobs data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET Friday. The market analysts consensus is 191,000, up from 103,000.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1969 against the euro, 108.95 against the yen, 0.9986 against the franc and 1.3561 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



