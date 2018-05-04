Drone USA, Inc.: Drone USA Secures Partnership with Sundance Media Group

Offering Certified Drone Training to Police and Fire Departments Across the U.S.

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS) ("Drone USA" or the "Company"), a service provider, manufacturer and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government, today announced a reseller partnership with Las Vegas-based Sundance Media Group ("SMG").

SMG specializes in assisting police, fire and private corporations with training programs across the U.S. and filing Certificates of Authorization and/or waivers with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"). SMG also creates or assists in the implementation of Policy, Procedures, and Operations manuals for ISO-compliant municipalities and organizations.

Michael Bannon, Drone USA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our reseller partnership with Sundance Media Group enables us to offer a necessary and critical component of our everything drone strategy to our customers. Through SMG and our own product offerings, we possess the ability to offer our customers a turnkey acquisition, training, and COA/Waiver package."

Paul Ouellette, Drone USA's VP of Business Development and Sales commented, "The team at SMG is very experienced and successful when providing certified training to police and fire departments. From offerings like 2-day certified training or flying at night to roadshow support for groups of 25-50, SMG delivers effective training in a very informative and meaningful way. Police and fire departments are certified on many different products and tools they use every day and drones should be no exception. SMG has the expertise to help departments launch a full drone program (prep 107, drones, COA/waiver submission, certified training) which is part of our overall strategy. Providing certified training and having your COA/waiver in place is critical to the success of a full drone program, that is why we made sure to align with a company like SMG. Training, authorizations and waivers are vital to a viable and successful drone program."

SMG has a 17-year history working in Aviation and crime scene investigation and has developed training missions for Major Incident Response Teams ("MIRT"), CSI, traffic homicide, night-time forensic missions, and crowd overwatch with and without tethering components.

"We are very happy to be a part of the Drones USA solution for Public Safety and Government sUAS programming," says Jennifer Pidgen, Chief Operating Officer of Sundance Media Group, now celebrating 22 years in training. "We look forward to bringing our standard of excellence and certified instructor/examiner program to Drone USA's clientele."

About Sundance Media Group

Founded in 1996, Sundance Media Group/SMG began as a training organization focused on cameras, codecs, and post-production technology. In 2004, the company began training in aviation technology, adding sUAS in 2011. In 2012, SMG produced the world's first UAS training conference at the National Association of Broadcasters Post Production World Conference and is an ISO-compliant organization.

With instructors from Public Safety, Construction, Vertical Inspection, Real Estate, and Cinematography, SMG instructors may be found speaking at technical, aviation, and UAS conferences around the globe. For more information on SMG, please visit www.sundancemediagroup.com

About Drone USA, Inc

Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS), headquartered in West Haven, CT., is a service provider, manufacturer, and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government. Our competitive advantage stems from offering superior service, high-quality products and establishing and maintaining life-long customer friendships. Our primary markets U.S. police, firemen, U.S. industry, and the U.S. Government.

For additional information about Drone USA, please visit: www.droneusainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

