Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global glass lens market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005370/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global glass lens market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous report on glass lens, presenting an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth understanding of the current market scenario.

Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports, providing insights into different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include fall protection, structured finance, automated trading, and trade finance.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global glass lens market projected that North America dominated the glass lens market in 2015, by contributing approximately 54% of the overall market share. Much of this region's growth could be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vision loss among the aging population. Factors such as the growing incidences of eye disorders such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration will increase the use of eyeglasses in the region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "It has been observed that the constant use of electronic devices is having a deteriorating effect on eyes and has resulted in increased visual impairment among people. The need for eyeglasses will increase over the next few years due to the rise in instances of myopia and hyperopia among people of all age groups. Thus, manufacturers are coming up with progressive glass lenses, particularly for the aging people. Increasing awareness among people about refractive errors and the augmented use of electronic devices are some of the major drivers for the glass lens market."

According to this market research report, a prominent trend that has been gaining prominence in this market is the increased demand for photochromic lens. This lens is a type of eyeglass lens, which darkens automatically when exposed to the sun and fades back to its original color when used indoors. These lenses improve vision and simultaneously protect the user from harmful UV rays.

Technavio's new report on the global glass lens market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global glass lens market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size forecast and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global glass lens market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005370/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com