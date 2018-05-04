

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Friday reported a profit for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, 2018 that declined 29 percent from the prior year, due to a one-time gain in the previous year. But, quarterly revenue increased 61 percent, driven by the stronger revenue growth of China commerce retail business. The company expects overall revenue growth above 60 percent for fiscal 2019.



Both adjusted earnings per share and revenue beat analysts' estimates.



In the Friday pre-market trade, BABA is trading at $185.2, up $2.80 or 1.54 percent.



'Alibaba Group had an excellent quarter and fiscal year, driven by robust growth in our core commerce business and investments we have made over the past several years in longer-term growth initiatives,' said Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company expects overall revenue growth above 60%, reflecting its confidence in its core business as well as positive momentum in new businesses. It expects its new growth initiatives will drive long-term, sustainable value for our customers and partners and increase our total addressable market.



Alibaba reported that net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, 2018 declined 29 percent to RMB 7.56 billion or US$1.21 billion, from the previous year's RMB 10.65 billion, with earnings per share decreasing 30 percent to RMB 2.88 or US$0.46 from RMB4.12 in the previous year.



Non-GAAP net income was RMB 14.10 billion or US$2.25 billion, an increase of 35% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the quarter were RMB5.73 or US$0.91, an increase of 32% from RMB4.35 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Other income, net in the quarter ended was RMB 884 million or US$141 million, compared to RMB 440 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in exchange gain, offset by the net loss sustained by Ant Financial during the quarter as a result of its aggressive marketing and promotion activities which increased expenses. The spending had brought substantial additions in new users of Alipay Wallet.



Ant Financial's net loss in the quarter, in turn, resulted in reversal of income recognized in respect of royalty fees and software technology services fees from Ant Financial under profit sharing arrangement. The reversal of income amounted to a charge of RMB713 million or US$114 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to income of RMB789 million recognized in the same quarter ended March 31, 2017.



Alibaba's revenue for the fourth-quarter was RMB 61.93 billion or US$9.87 billion, an increase of 61% from last year's RMB 38.58 billion, mainly driven by the robust revenue growth of China commerce retail business, Alibaba Cloud and international commerce retail business, as well as the consolidation of Cainiao Network and Intime. Wall Street expected revenues of $9.27 billion for the quarter.



Revenue from China commerce retail business in the quarter was RMB 40.19 billion or US$6.41 billion, an increase of 56% from the prior year.



Revenue from China commerce wholesale business in the quarter was RMB 1.88 billion or US$300 million, an increase of 28% from the prior year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average revenue from paying members on 1688.com platform.



Revenue from international commerce retail business in the quarter was RMB 3.97 billion or US$632 million, an increase of 63% from the previous year, due to the growth in revenue generated from Lazada and AliExpress, driven by strong GMV growth on these two marketplaces.



