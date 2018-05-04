Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) ("UGE"), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is proud to announce the completion of two large solar portfolios, consisting of 28 sites located throughout Ontario, adding another 10 MW DC to Canada's installed solar PV capacity. The total capacity marks a new quarterly record for UGE.

One portfolio, with a total installed capacity of 3.7 MW, includes 17 rooftop solar projects at Ontario school properties. The other portfolio, with a total installed capacity of 6.3 MW, includes 11 ground-mount solar projects.

"Completing these two portfolios in Q1 was a great way to start 2018," said Nick Blitterswyk, CEO & Founder of UGE, "We ended last year on a very high note, with 261% growth over the prior year, and are proud to see the momentum continue. There is a huge market opportunity in commercial solar, and we are looking forward to reaching new heights in 2018."

In addition, UGE announces that it will release its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 15th, 2018, before market open.

UGE has scheduled a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss the results, hosted by UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, and CFO, Jimmy Vaiopoulos, starting at 10:00am EST on May 15th, 2018. You may join this conference call by dialing: 1 (888) 424-8151, Canada/US toll free, and confirmation number: 9688074#.

For a summary of call details and other freephone telephone numbers, click here.

You will be able to access UGE's Q1 2018 financial results and an audio recording of the conference call on UGE's corporate website at: https://www.ugei.com/financial-filings.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long term economic and environmental returns. With over 360 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

