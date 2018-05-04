New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2018) - Uneeqo Inc. (OTC Pink: UNEQ), a company focused on a peer-to-peer digital token built on a decentralized public ledger, announces it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Uneeqo, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

Uneeqo, through its subsidiary Serpentcoin Limited ("SCL"), will soon launch a peer-to-peer digital token called "SerpentCoin" built upon a distributed, decentralized public ledger that is viewable and easily audited by transacting parties through unbreakable, encrypted smart contracts.

SerpentCoin is built upon Cardano, a technologically superior blockchain platform developed from a scientific philosophy by a global team of leading academics and engineers. SerpentCoin's design platform includes several mission critical elements that directly support this forward-thinking technology that is constantly evolving in a fast-moving space.

Projects under development include:

Medusa - Each cryptocurrency requires a "wallet," which is essentially a software application that can be installed on any computer or smartphone, to store tokens. SerpentCoin's highly-engineered Medusa wallet will contain refined security features developed specifically for Cardano blockchain technology and protects assets with the most advanced cryptography. Medusa will not only support SerpentCoin tokens, but many others as well.

Temple - Think of this as a "treasury" which underpins the long-term core value of SerpentCoin. On every transaction through the SerpentCoin platform, 1.5 percent will be deposited in the platform's Temple. Each quarter, Guardians (or holders of SerpentCoin) will have the chance to vote on how these treasury funds are invested into identified healthcare projects and technologies that benefit humanity.

Entwine - This refers to unbreakable smart contracts that allow SerpentCoin Guardians to make agreements on virtually anything while being assured the other party will meet its obligation. Through the use of double-deposit, theft is impossible, no escrow is needed, and no "middlemen" or websites are involved that could hold onto funds.

At the helm of the Uneeqo and SerpentCoin Limited team is Dr. Abel N J Haque, a business development professional with extensive experience in international business in the medical, technology and automotive sectors, as well as a leading consultant in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. Dr. Haque currently serves as an orthopaedic surgery technical consultant for Synergy Medical Technologies where he provides autologous stem cell cartilage transplants under contract to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, University College, Long. In the past, Dr. Haque has held various positions at Wright Medical Europe and Stryker Corporation, along with many of its mergers and acquisitions.

"Uneeqo is headed in an exciting direction," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Brand Awareness Distribution (BAD) Solutions for NNW. "We look forward to working alongside Uneeqo's team to elevate the company's corporate communications with existing shareholders and the broader investment community."

