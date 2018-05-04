Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global handicap assistance robots market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This market study will follow up on Technavio's previous report on handicap assistance robots, providing an up-to-date analysis based on the impact of prominent drivers and recent trends. The report will also provide an exhaustive understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.

The upgraded research report on the global handicap assistance robots market is an integral part of Technavio's robotics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the robotics market, assessing the development of patient-specific service robots in the healthcare sector. Some of the topics include robotic paint booth, environmental disinfection robot, robotic flexible washer, and collaborative robots.

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global handicap assistance robots market projected that during 2015, the Americas dominated the global market, by accounting for more than 45% of the market share. The US was the largest revenue contributor to the market in the Americas. Factors such as the increasing pressure from the government to enhance healthcare facilities and infrastructure, advances in robotics technology, and a growing older population are propelling the growth prospects of this market in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Factors such as the expansion of robotics technology have been estimated to propel the growth prospects of this market during the next four years. There is considerable risk associated with using robots as these machines are usually very bulky. But, with technological advancements and evolution of artificial intelligence, it has become possible to deploy these robots in the healthcare industry. Besides, the new-age improved sensors in manipulators of robots have allowed the wheelchairs to perform the function of a hand in handling materials."

Technavio's new report on the global handicap assistance robots market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top trends in the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global handicap assistance robots market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

