Regulatory News:

The Telecom Italia Shareholders' Meeting held today to renew its Board of Directors appointed five of the ten Board candidates presented by Vivendi (Paris:VIV).

Vivendi will be extremely vigilant in ensuring that Amos Genish receives assurance from the Board members presented by Elliott that the 2018-2020 industrial plan can be achieved in its entirety and in all its coherence.

Vivendi, which is the largest shareholder holding 23.94% of the ordinary shares, reaffirms its long-term commitment to the company and will take all measures necessary to preserve its value and avoid its dismantling.

