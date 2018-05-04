Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global osteoarthritis pain drugs market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous report on osteoarthritis pain drugs research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market, concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment.

The upgraded research report on the osteoarthritis pain drugs market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic disorders market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include diabetic retinopathy, biologic therapeutics, peptide therapeutics, inflammatory bowel disease, liver cirrhosis therapeutics, and type 1 diabetes drugs.

Opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global osteoarthritis pain drugs market projected that APAC will be the highest revenue contributing region by 2020. In APAC, countries such as China, India, and Japan are contributing towards the growth of this market due to its fast-growing populations. Factors such as the growing need for better health management, better economic conditions, and awareness about the disease are contributing towards its demand. Moreover, the rise in aging population and approval of drugs like MONOVISC and Vivlodex will drive the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The chronic nature of osteoarthritis and the absence of effective curative therapies has led to a significant amount of the unmet medical needs. The treatment options available in the market fail to provide suitable pain relief in the late stages of osteoarthritis. This led to a larger number of people opting for natural treatments such as yoga, chiropractic, homeopathy, and naturopathy, to treat osteoarthritis. Many pharmaceutical companies are making investments to develop new drugs with better MOA and minimal adverse effects, which will propel the market's growth."

Technavio's new on the report on the global osteoarthritis pain drugs market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global osteoarthritis pain drugs market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

