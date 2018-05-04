

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning after a mixed U.S. jobs report.



The U.S. jobless rate fell to the lowest level since December 2000, dropping to 3.9% from 4.1%. Still, the U.S. created just 164,000 new jobs in April, below forecast.



In a nod to rising inflation, hourly wages are up 2.6% year-over-year, but were up only 0.1% from the previous month.



The jobs report may cement expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this summer, perhaps as soon as June.



Earlier in the week, the Fed maintained its key interest rate, waiting for more data on inflation.



Gold was up $1.40 at $1314 an ounce, holding near a recent 2-month low.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX