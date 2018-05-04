

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged higher Friday morning ahead of U.S. rig count figures.



WTI light sweet oil was up 32 cents at $68.75 a barrel, staying near recent 3-year highs.



Traders are reacting to a mixed U.S. jobs report. The U.S. jobless rate fell to the lowest level since December 2000, dropping to 3.9% from 4.1%.



Still, the U.S. created just 164,000 new jobs in April, below forecast. Hourly wages are up 2.6% year-over-year, but were up only 0.1% from the previous month.



In news from the oil patch, Canada's Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said the government will intervene to end the Trans Mountain pipeline squabble between British Columbia and its neighbors.



'We are confident in Parliament's jurisdiction and will intervene on the question in order to defend our clear jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines,' she said in a statement.



Baker Hughes is expected to report this afternoon that the U.S. rig count continued to rise to multi-year highs last week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX