Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global RFID market for industrial applications. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous RFID market for industrial applications report, providing an up-to-date analysis of the market regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global RFID market for industrial applications is an integral part of Technavio's human machine interface portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the human machine interface market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include gesture recognition, virtual reality cardboard, smart kitchen, and haptics.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global RFID market for industrial applications projected that in terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global RFID market for industrial applications. This region is expected to project significant growth by 2020. Factors such as the presence of a huge number of automotive companies, consumer electronics companies, and aerospace and defense companies contribute to the growth of this market. In addition, the increasing popularity of smart factories in the region will aid in this market's growth in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The rising use of RFID system for error reduction in data entry is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Previously, data entry was a manual process that was time-consuming and had a high probability of introducing errors. With the introduction of RFID and barcode systems, the companies can record and analyze data entries seamlessly and more accurately. These systems help detect warehouse errors such as collecting the wrong goods. Besides, inventory management is imperative in many industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing as a small error can lead to significant financial and asset losses."

Technavio's new report on the global RFID market for industrial applications will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size forecast and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global RFID market for industrial applications for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

