Intellectual property-based business developer IP Group announced on Friday that Mike Humphrey has indicated that, for personal reasons, he wishes to retire and step down from his position as non-executive chairman and a director of the company, as soon as a suitable replacement can be recruited. The London-listed firm said Humphrey joined the board in October 2011 as a non-executive director, and became non-executive chairman in March 2015. He had served as senior independent director, chairman ...

