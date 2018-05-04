AIM-quoted scientific and technology product manufacturer Scientific Digital Imaging has lightened the load of chief executive Michael Creedon with the announcement on Friday that it will appoint Jon Abell as its chief financial officer, effective 2 July. Abell, currently divisional vice president of finance for Ametek's Electronic Instruments Group, will bring over 35 years of business experience to SDI's board, drawing from a well dug across various industrial companies in the UK and Italy, as ...

