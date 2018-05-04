AIM-quoted business-to-business software developer Appscatter has made an extension to its proposed acquisition timetable for Priori Data, pushing the date out just over two weeks in order to allow for HMRC to advise whether certain new ordinary shares set to be issued under its fundraise are eligible under the Enterprise Investment Scheme. Further to Appscatter's announcement on 6 April, the company and its vendors agreed to extend their acquisition agreement long stop date until 31 May, given ...

