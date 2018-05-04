Construction services business Morgan Sindall said on Friday that it's on track to deliver 2018 results that are "slightly ahead" of its previous expectations following another strong performance from its fit-out division. In an update for the period from 1 January to date, the company said the positive momentum across the group coming into the year has continued, with overall trading strong. The construction and infrastructure business has delivered further margin growth as expected, thanks to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...