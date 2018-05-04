US non-farm payroll growth fell a tad short of forecasts in April even as the rate of unemployment continued to grind lower. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth in the States picked-up from the 135.000 pace observed in March to a 164,000 clip for April. That was shy of economists' forecasts for a gain of 185,000, although upwards revisions to figures covering the previos two months helped to make up for the shortfall. In parallel however, the rate of unemployment, which is ...

