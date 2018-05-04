Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global pumps market. This new report will provide new insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005408/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pumps market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest information providing a detailed analysis of market drivers, trends, and challenges to provide actionable insights.

The upgraded research report on the global pumps market is an integral part of Technavio's engineering tools portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on this market, which emerges as the backbone of the entire manufacturing sector. Some of the research topics include hydraulic hose and fittings, commercial HVAC, and portable generators.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global pumps market attributed the steady growth in the market to increased investment in water and wastewater recycling plants. The water and wastewater industry is growing due to a rise in population, urbanization, and manufacturing activities. Also, governments of developing countries are investing heavily in the wastewater industry for wastewater treatment, which in turn is benefitting the pump market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing application of 3D printing technology is a significant trend in the market. Pump manufacturers have combined 3D printing technology with computer modeling technologies to open a whole new frontier in pump design, repair, and replacement. This will continue to impact the cost of manufacturing pumps and boost demand through 2020."

Technavio's new report on the global pumps market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global pumps market? Request a free sample

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key emerging trends to impact the market

Top players in the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global pumps market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005408/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com